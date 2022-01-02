UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say New Afghan Army Nears Completion As Tens Of Thousands Join In

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Taliban Say New Afghan Army Nears Completion as Tens of Thousands Join In

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) The Taliban insurgency (under UN sanctions for terrorism) said on Sunday they were about to form a regular standing army of 100,000 fighters, months after taking power in Afghanistan.

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, a spokesman for the Taliban-run defense ministry, said the ranks of the new Afghan army had been filled by 80%.

A 20-men committee is doing the vetting.

Qari Fasihuddin, the Taliban's chief of staff of the armed forces, told al-Jazeera in November that the insurgency planned to recruit 150,000 fighters to join their ranks.

The Islamist militancy has also been seeking to woo officials who served under the ousted administration over to the Taliban-controlled ministry. They said many staffers had returned to work.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Army United Nations November Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

19 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

19 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.