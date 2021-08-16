Taliban Say New Government Options Currently Negotiated in Qatar

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) told TOLOnews on Monday that they are discussing a new government in Doha and are due to unveil details on the matter soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) told TOLOnews on Monday that they are discussing a new government in Doha and are due to unveil details on the matter soon.

A senior official of the Islamist movement told the media outlet that its leadership is currently negotiating the name and structure of the future cabinet, and maintains contact with both international players and political forces in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, the militants entered the office of the outlet in the capital of Kabul, collected weapons provided by the previous government, and pledged to ensure the safety of the office.

No improper actions and behavior have been committed, the media reported.

On Sunday, the Taliban took over Kabul and declared victory in the more than twenty-year-old war in the country. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country to Oman, according to the latest information provided to Sputnik by a source close to the Afghan authorities.