Taliban Say 'No Time' for Elections in Afghanistan, Government Should Be Formed First

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Suhail Shaheen, political office spokesman for the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), said on Thursday that Afghanistan had no time to arrange elections of "any kind" and should first have a new government.

"Right now, it is a vacuum, vacuum of power. There is no time for any kind of election. There is no constitution, a new constitution will be drafted and then approved. So, this means a lot of work. That work will be done later. But right now, it is needed to have an Afghan inclusive government," Shaheen told the CGTN broadcaster.

The Taliban will keep their promises as their statements are not a PR stunt, though a timeframe for fulfilling them has not been determined, the spokesman added.

This past Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.