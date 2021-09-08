Taliban Say 'No Time for Protests' Amid Anger Over Militant Takeover

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) said on Tuesday that there should be no more protests in Afghanistan until stability returns, effectively outlawing dissent.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Kabul earlier in the day to vent their anger after a recent visit to the capital by Pakistani spy chief Faiz Hameed, whose country is accused of assisting the Taliban. Islamabad denies the claim.

"The situation is critical. There is no time for protests .

.. Protests aim to create tensions. We know these people are backed from abroad. There should be no protests until the situation improves and we have a legal framework in place for protesters," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference.

Mujahid said that the radical group would ban media from reporting on protests and told journalists to avoid demonstrations.

The militants unveiled the lineup of their caretaker "government" on Tuesday, led by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Taliban's founder.