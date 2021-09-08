UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say 'No Time For Protests' Amid Anger Over Militant Takeover

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

Taliban Say 'No Time for Protests' Amid Anger Over Militant Takeover

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) said on Tuesday that there should be no more protests in Afghanistan until stability returns, effectively outlawing dissent.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Kabul earlier in the day to vent their anger after a recent visit to the capital by Pakistani spy chief Faiz Hameed, whose country is accused of assisting the Taliban. Islamabad denies the claim.

"The situation is critical. There is no time for protests .

.. Protests aim to create tensions. We know these people are backed from abroad. There should be no protests until the situation improves and we have a legal framework in place for protesters," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference.

Mujahid said that the radical group would ban media from reporting on protests and told journalists to avoid demonstrations.

The militants unveiled the lineup of their caretaker "government" on Tuesday, led by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Taliban's founder.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Militants Russia Visit Media From Government

Recent Stories

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

1 hour ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

25 minutes ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

25 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on Agenda of Putin-Zelenskyy Mee ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.