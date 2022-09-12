UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say No UN Female Employee Harassed in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) No female employee of the United Nations has ever been detained or harassed in Afghanistan despite opposite statements of the UN assistance mission in the country, Bilal Karimi, a spokesman for the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism), said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the UN mission said that its Afghan female staff had been intimidated in the country. In particular, three Afghan women working for the UN were allegedly detained on Monday for questioning.

"No female employee of United Nations has been harassed or detained in Afghanistan. Of course, in Kandahar.

.. workers asked for information from a group of women, when it became clear that there were women belonging to the United Nations, they withdrew and no problem arose," the spokesman wrote on Twitter.

According to Karimi, the UN statements about the incident are untrue.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, which has resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. The Taliban government is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have organized several protests in some cities calling for their rights to be respected.

