Taliban Say Not Ready To Join Afghan Conference In Turkey If It Takes Place On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:55 PM

Taliban Say Not Ready to Join Afghan Conference in Turkey If It Takes Place on Friday

The Taliban are not ready to attend the US-sponsored Afghan peace conference in Turkey if it is held on April 16, the group's political bureau in Qatar confirmed to Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Taliban are not ready to attend the US-sponsored Afghan peace conference in Turkey if it is held on April 16, the group's political bureau in Qatar confirmed to Sputnik.

The Afghan peace conference is scheduled to take place in Istanbul later in April but the date has not yet been officially announced. Media earlier suggested, however, that the event was tentatively slated for April 16. Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, told Sputnik that their delegation intended to take part in the conference.

"We will not be able to take part in the conference on April 16. I cannot say now whether we will participate if the conference happens on other dates, the issue is under consideration," spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.

The idea of holding an Afghanistan conference in Turkey was voiced in March by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a letter to President Ashraf Ghani.

