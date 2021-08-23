UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Offered Amnesty To Ex-Afghan President Ghani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:57 PM

Taliban Say Offered Amnesty to Ex-Afghan President Ghani

Senior leader of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani told the Pakistani Geo TV broadcaster that the group had extended amnesty to former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, allowing him to return to the country

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Senior leader of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani told the Pakistani Geo tv broadcaster that the group had extended amnesty to former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, allowing him to return to the country.

"We forgive Ashraf Ghani, [First Vice President] Amrullah Saleh and [National Security Adviser] Hamdullah Mohib," the senior leader said.

Haqqani added the group forgave "everyone from our end; from the general to the common man" and they can return to the country. The enmity between the Taliban and the three officials was only on the basis of religion and "driven by the ambition to change the system," he said, noting that "the system has now changed.

"

The Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, causing the civilian government to fall. Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants stormed the city.

Saleh declared himself the caretaker president of Afghanistan, citing the country's constitution, and called for armed resistance to the Taliban.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Geo TV United Nations Russia Man August Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

Afghan Cricketers to fly from Pakistan to Sri Lank ..

Afghan Cricketers to fly from Pakistan to Sri Lanka to play series

8 minutes ago
 European stock markets advance at open

European stock markets advance at open

2 minutes ago
 Equity markets and oil bounce back after last week ..

Equity markets and oil bounce back after last week's tumble

3 minutes ago
 Chinese prepared to play all FIFA World Cup qualif ..

Chinese prepared to play all FIFA World Cup qualifiers abroad

3 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 People Evacuated by France From Kabul i ..

Over 1,000 People Evacuated by France From Kabul in 1 Week - Chief of Staff

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 1,566 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 1,566 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.