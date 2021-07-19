Taliban Say Participants of Doha Talks Failed to Agree on Ceasefire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) have been unable to agree on a ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha or release of imprisoned Taliban members, Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in the Qatari capital, said after the two-day talks.

Reports about a possible Eid al-Adha ceasefire, as well as a release of 7,000 Taliban militants, have been circulating in Arab media. The holiday will begin on July 20.

"According to some media reports, a several-day ceasefire or a release of some prisoners was agreed on at the two-day high-level intra-Afghan meeting in Doha. This information does not correspond to reality. Such an agreement has not been reached," Naeem tweeted.