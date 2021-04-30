UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Say Participated In Extended Troika Meeting In Doha, Discussed Afghan Settlement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Taliban Say Participated in Extended Troika Meeting in Doha, Discussed Afghan Settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak confirmed on Friday that the movement participated in the extended Troika meeting on the intra-Afghan peace process with Russia, China, Pakistan, and the United States in Doha.

"Tonight, a five-sided meeting took place between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [name used by the Taliban], the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan in Doha. During the meeting, we exchanged views on the exclusion of the Names of leaders and members of the Islamic Emirate from the black lists ... the release of the remaining prisoners, the current situation in the country and the issues related to the peace process," Naeem wrote on Twitter.

The special representatives of the extended Troika countries gathered in an attempt to revive the intra-Afghan peace talks and find a compromise ahead of the failed May 1 deadline set in the Trump-era deal with the Taliban.

Earlier in the week, the White House announced that the country began pulling out its troops from Afghanistan. The US and NATO forces are expected to be out of Afghanistan by September 11.

The Taliban have warned that they will not participate in any talks until US forces leave the country, threatening to abandon the non-aggression clause against US forces starting May 1.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban NATO Afghanistan Russia China Twitter White House Doha United States May September From

Recent Stories

US Ready to Use High-Level Diplomatic Channels Wit ..

15 minutes ago

Sudan's Think Tank Links Reported U-Turn on Russia ..

15 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister, Other Foreign Leaders Offer Con ..

15 minutes ago

Dozens of People Remain Under Rubble After Deadly ..

15 minutes ago

427 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCO ..

15 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 1115 others ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.