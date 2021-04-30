Taliban Say Participated in Extended Troika Meeting in Doha, Discussed Afghan Settlement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak confirmed on Friday that the movement participated in the extended Troika meeting on the intra-Afghan peace process with Russia, China, Pakistan, and the United States in Doha.

"Tonight, a five-sided meeting took place between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [name used by the Taliban], the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan in Doha. During the meeting, we exchanged views on the exclusion of the Names of leaders and members of the Islamic Emirate from the black lists ... the release of the remaining prisoners, the current situation in the country and the issues related to the peace process," Naeem wrote on Twitter.

The special representatives of the extended Troika countries gathered in an attempt to revive the intra-Afghan peace talks and find a compromise ahead of the failed May 1 deadline set in the Trump-era deal with the Taliban.

Earlier in the week, the White House announced that the country began pulling out its troops from Afghanistan. The US and NATO forces are expected to be out of Afghanistan by September 11.

The Taliban have warned that they will not participate in any talks until US forces leave the country, threatening to abandon the non-aggression clause against US forces starting May 1.