Taliban Say Peace Deal Possible Within Two Months

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The Taliban hope to reach a peace deal for Afghanistan with the United States within two months, a spokesman for the movement told Sputnik on Saturday.

A new round of US-Taliban talks began in Qatar earlier in the day. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Kabul on Tuesday that Washington hoped to make a peace pact by September 1.

"Since the United States said the peace deal might be reached before September 1, we are also hopeful that the talks may [produce] result in 60-70 days," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik.

The Taliban have so far refused to hold talks with the Afghan government, a key US demand, but said they were open to the prospect once the timeline for foreign troop pullout was set. The US envoy for Afghanistan said nothing was agreed until everything was agreed.

"The most crucial part of the talks is to have a breakthrough on foreign troop withdrawal. We are against even single troop presence in the country," Mujahid stressed.

Afghanistan's main political parties and officials, who Taliban fought in the 1990s, are now either part of the government or have major influence in the country.

The Taliban say they are trying to resolve differences with their opponents before signing up to a peace deal. Mujahid said they were even willing to talk to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"We want to sit [down] with each Afghan politician to solve the differences and reach a national peace [deal]. We will even talk to Ashraf Ghani as an individual," Mujahid said.

A high-level delegation of the Taliban has travelled to several countries in the region to assure them that there would be no threat to them. Separately, Ghani went to Pakistan to assure its support.

Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander, told Sputnik that the Taliban did not care for Pakistan's backing of the peace initiative.

"For Taliban, the role of Pakistan is not important. However, we already assured the regional countries that there would be no threat from Taliban in the future," he said.

Agha added the insurgents did not expect much from the ongoing round of talks in Doha, having sat through six rounds without visible progress. The Taliban have made it clear that an end to the decades-long US military presence in the country was their main objective.