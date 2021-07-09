UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Taliban Say Pose No Threats to Neighbors, Want Them to Avoid Meddling in Afghan Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik that the movement was not posing any threats to the neighboring nations but called on them to refrain from interfering in the Afghan internal affairs.

The ongoing withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan and the escalation of tensions in the country are sparking concerns over the boost of the Taliban influence in Afghanistan as well as a possible new wave of instability in the region.

"Concerning the borders, we assure everyone that there will be no problems from us. We assure all our neighbors that it will be relatively calm on our borders," Naeem said.

At the same time, he pointed out that the Taliban were not allowing any foreign country to meddle in Afghan internal affairs.

The spokesman added that the Taliban wanted to settle all the issues via dialogue.

