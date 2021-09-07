(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist movement) spokesman Ahmadullah Muttaki said preparations for the announcement of the new Afghan government's make-up have been completed.

Earlier, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the decision-making process on the formation of a new Afghan government has been completed, with technical issues remaining.

"Preparations for the announcement of the Islamic government are over," Muttaki wrote on Twitter.

According to the Taliban spokesman, the government will be announced shortly.