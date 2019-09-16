UrduPoint.com
Taliban Say Ready To Continue Dialogue With US - Russian Diplomat

The Taliban have said at a meeting in Moscow that they are ready to continue dialogue with the United States, but there is no date for a new meeting yet, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik

The meeting was held on Friday.

"They confirmed they were ready for such talks with the Americans," Kabulov, who also serves as the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said.

When asked if there already was an agreement on a new meeting, he said, "They don't know, and neither do I."

According to the diplomat, lifting of UN Security Council sanctions on the movement was not discussed at the meeting.

"No, we did not discuss this issue," Kabulov said.

