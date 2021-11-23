Taliban Say Red Cross Will Continue Delivering Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), said on Tuesday

According to Mujahid's statement, ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart said during a meeting with the acting Afghan government's deputy prime minister, Abdul Kabir, in Kabul, that the organization would continue delivering humanitarian aid in the country.

Kabir, for his part, thanked the ICRC for its activity in various areas, such as Afghan agriculture and health, adding that Afghanistan is in need of humanitarian aid.

The official added that the authorities would provide necessary space to all charity organizations, including the IRCR.

In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul following several weeks of making military gains that coincided with the withdrawal of foreign troops. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of an interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.