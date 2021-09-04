Taliban Say Rome Promised to Reopen Italian Embassy in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Italy has pledged to reopen its embassy in Kabul after its staff was evacuated in the wake of the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover, spokesman for the Taliban political office Mohammad Naeem said on Friday.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that it was preliminary to speak about reopening the embassy in the Afghan capital, citing poor security conditions in the city.

"Today, the political office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [the self-name of the Taliban political system] .

.. held a meeting with the representative of Italian Prime Minister [Mario Draghi] ... Italy promised to reopen its embassy in Afghanistan," Naeem tweeted.

Italy, along with many other countries, launched an operation to evacuate its diplomatic staff, citizens and collaborators from Kabul after the Taliban seized power in mid-August. Some nations, such as Japan and the Netherlands, relocated their embassies to the Qatari capital of Doha, which also hosts the movement's political office.