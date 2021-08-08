Taliban Say Seized Afghan Provinces of Kunduz, Sar-e Pol

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) said to have gained control over the Kunduz and Sar-e Pol provinces in Afghanistan, but the authorities refuted the statement.

The spokesman of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter the organization "conquered" Kunduz and Sar-e Pol in northern Afghanistan.

The Afghan defense ministry denied the takeovers.

The Kunduz province is seeing the ongoing fierce clashes between the Taliban and the government army, the TOLOnews broadcaster said on Sunday. The Taliban have seized the center of the provincial capital, the media said, citing the sources, but the security forces assured the residents they would liberate the city.

The clearance operation has also been launched by the Afghan military in Kunduz city.

In the Sar-e Pol province, a number of government departments have been captured by the Taliban, and one of the three police districts in the Sar-e Pol city is now under control of the Islamist movement, the Pajhwok Afghan news said on Sunday. Sources told the media that the overnight clashes have lost the tension by Sunday morning.

The tension between the Afghan government and the Taliban has risen amid the withdrawal of international troops from the country. On Saturday, it was reported that the United States sent B-52 bombers and Spectre into action in Afghanistan to curb the Taliban territorial advances and offensive on large cities.