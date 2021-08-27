UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Senior Member Met With WFP Executive Director Beasley In Doha

The head of the Taliban's political office in Doha (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, held a meeting with World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley in the Qatari capital, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, said on Friday

During the meeting, the sides thoroughly discussed humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, as well as challenges the Central Asian nation is facing, the spokesman tweeted.

The Taliban delegation also assured Beasley of Afghanistan's cooperation and expressed gratitude for the organization's efforts to help the country, Naeem said.

Earlier this week, WFP spokesperson for Asia and the Pacific Kun Li told Sputnik that the organization was in contact with all parties in Afghanistan to make sure that relief operations continue in the country in the spirit of impartiality and humanity after the Taliban seized power on August 15.

On Thursday, the WFP warned that its supply of food in Afghanistan might end in October, stressing that funding has been dwindling amid escalating demands. The UN agency expressed commitment to continue operation in the war-ridden country, adding that "the race is on to scale up and preposition food before the harsh winter arrives."

