Taliban Say Situation in Afghanistan is Stable

The situation in Afghanistan is stable at the moment, and the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) believe that all security issues have been solved, the movement's spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Monday

"The security situation is stable throughout the country, the situation is improving every day, we guarantee that there will be no security problems, we have deployed special units," Mujahid told a press conference.

The spokesman did not specify where these units have been deployed, adding that only people "in special uniforms have a right to carry out searches and operations."

