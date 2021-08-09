UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Sustained Very Little Damage From US Strikes

Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:07 PM

Radical movement Taliban (recognized as terrorist organization and banned in Russia) sustained little damage from recent US strikes targeting it, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Sputnik

"We do not confirm that any major losses had been incurred. Thank God, our losses are very small. Although the Americans carried out several bombings against us, we condemned this and warned them, but the losses were very low," Mujahid said.

US attacks mostly targeted civilian infrastructure, he added.

