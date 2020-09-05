UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Say Team In Qatar For Afghan Peace Talks

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:31 PM

Taliban say team in Qatar for Afghan peace talks

The Taliban's negotiating team has arrived in Qatar, a spokesman said Saturday, in a sign that long-delayed peace talks with the Afghan government are inching closer to starting

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Taliban's negotiating team has arrived in Qatar, a spokesman said Saturday, in a sign that long-delayed peace talks with the Afghan government are inching closer to starting.

A date for the talks, to be hosted in Doha, has not been set but the warring sides have this week made signals that negotiations could launch soon, including efforts to wrap up a drawn out prisoner exchange.

"All members of our negotiating team have arrived in Doha. The talks will begin once some small technical issues are resolved," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AFP.

The Taliban team had recently been in Pakistan discussing the peace process with the government in Islamabad.

Qatar authorities have been imposing a seven day quarantine period on all arrivals to the country, but have made exemptions for some delegations who undergo regular testing.

The Afghan government's negotiating team remained in Kabul on Saturday, but a logistics team landed in Doha earlier this week.

Faraidoon Khawzoon, a spokesman for the Afghan government's reconciliation council, said its negotiating team was ready for talks.

"The release of the prisoners is completed and there is no excuse for delaying the talks," he tweeted.

"But the Taliban don't seem to be ready for the talks. We expect the Taliban to get ready and start the negotiations."The talks were initially due to begin in March as set out in a deal between the United States and the Taliban in February, from which Kabul was excluded.

But disagreements over ongoing violence and the prisoner swap have seen the start repeatedly pushed back.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Prisoner Exchange Qatar Doha United States February March All From Government

Recent Stories

11 criminals held with contraband

5 minutes ago

Stricken oil tanker pushed further away from Sri L ..

5 minutes ago

Luis Enrique on Messi: The club is always 'above' ..

5 minutes ago

Prudent economic policies would bring the country ..

5 minutes ago

Football Association of Czech Republic Quarantines ..

15 minutes ago

Hilal-e-Istaqlal hoisting ceremony to be held at S ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.