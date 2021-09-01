The Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) movement said on Wednesday that its militants seized six outposts in Afghanistan's Panjshir province where resistance forces are located, the Afghan news agency Pajhwok reported

Earlier in the day, the movement's representative said that negotiations with Panjshir resistance have failed.