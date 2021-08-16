UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say They Took Control Of Kandahar Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The airport in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, where many security officers were stationed, was seized by Taliban (a terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia), the movement's spokesman, Qari Yousaf Ahmadi, said on Monday.

"The airport in Kandahar province, where thousands of troops were stationed...

today was taken under control [by Taliban]," Ahmadi tweeted, adding that some soldiers and high-ranking officials turned themselves in to the Taliban.

On Sunday, the Taliban took over the Afghan capital of Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced his resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital. Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that the movement had put an end to the 20-year war in the country.

