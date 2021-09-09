Taliban Say US Blacklisting Members Of Their Gov't Violation Of Doha Agreement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:02 PM
The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) said on Thursday that the presence of members of the new Afghan government in the United States blacklist is a violation of the 2020 Doha Agreement
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) said on Thursday that the presence of members of the new Afghan government in the United States blacklist is a violation of the 2020 Doha Agreement.
"Pentagon officials noted that some members of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Islamic Emirate [the Taliban] or family members of the late Haqqani Sahib ... are on the US blacklists. The Islamic Emirate considers this position a clear violation of the Doha agreement," the movement said in a statement.