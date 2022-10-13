Taliban Say US Visa Restrictions Hamper Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) consider the introduction of visa restrictions against them in the United States an obstacle to the development of bilateral relations and call for a diplomatic dialogue, Taliban-appointed Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US imposed visa restrictions on Taliban officials and others responsible for repressing Afghan women and girls through restrictive policies and violence.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of IEA considers the recent announcement bu US State Department to impose visa restrictions on some IEA officials as an impediment to the development of relations between the two states.

.. such decisions can adversely affect bilateral relations. All disputes should be resolved through diplomatic channels and decisions that do not serve the interest of the two sides should be reviewed," Balkhi said on Twitter.

The spokesman added that the US' decision comes after detailed discussions held by senior officials of the two sides on almost all major issues in Qatar this week.

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in mid-August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. In early September, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.