Taliban Say Will Not Accept Power From Ghani, Consider Other Options - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have said on Sunday they will not accept the power from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, and will consider other alternatives, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik.

The Taliban delegation and the president were negotiating the transfer of power on Sunday.

One of the options discussed was the "responsible and peaceful" transfer of power to the Taliban from other leaders including the former president, Hamid Karzai, or the former Head of High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah.

Meanwhile, the Afghan authorities were ramping up the presence of special security forces to protect Kabul. Earlier in the day, the local media reported that the militants outside Kabul were ordered not to enter the capital yet, and were waiting for the further directives. In some areas, however, the Taliban entered the city.