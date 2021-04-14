UrduPoint.com
Taliban Say Will Not Engage In Conferences Until Foreign Troops Withdraw From Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Taliban's spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak said on Tuesday that the movement would refrain from taking part in any conference until foreign military presence in Afghanistan is ended.

"Until all foreign forces completely withdraw from our homeland, the Islamic Emirate will not participate in any conference that shall make decisions about Afghanistan," Wardak tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, The United Nations announced that the Afghan peace conference is scheduled to take place in Istanbul from 24 April to 4 May in cooperation with the government of Qatar.

While Kabul confirmed to Sputnik that its delegation would attend the event, the Taliban's political bureau in Qatar told Sputnik on Monday that the group would not join the conference if it took place on April 16.

Later, a source in the movement told Sputnik that the Taliban might attend the meeting if it is held four days later than the expected date.

The idea of convening international stakeholders, including Russia, China, India, Iran, and Pakistan, for an UN-mediated conference on the Afghan peace process in Turkey was first voiced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last month.

