KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) will welcome the reopening of an EU mission in Afghanistan, should Brussels decide to do so, and guarantee its security, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, an interim Afghan foreign ministry spokesman, said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that Brussels was considering reopening its diplomatic representation in Afghanistan within a month in a bid to broaden its limited engagement with the new Afghan authorities.

The European Union later said that the issue was still being worked out.

"Resumption of EU mission in Afghanistan is a sound & positive step which we welcome. Just as security of other embassies in Kabul is guaranteed, the security of the EU embassy & personnel will also be guaranteed," the spokesman tweeted.

The EU, along with a number of countries and international organizations, evacuated its diplomatic mission from Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of Kabul in mid-August.