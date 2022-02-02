UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Women Able To Work In Media In Line With Islamic Values

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Taliban Say Women Able to Work in Media in Line With Islamic Values

Women in Afghanistan may be professionally engaged in media provided their activities are in line with Islamic and national values, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Women in Afghanistan may be professionally engaged in media provided their activities are in line with Islamic and national values, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), said on Wednesday.

"Women can work in the media in accordance with national and Islamic values and principles, and there are no restrictions in this regard," Mujahid told a press conference.

The Taliban-led authorities will set up joint media and government commissions to solve existing issues, and ministries will not interfere in the work of the media, he explained.

Cases of violence against media workers will be brought before the Committee to Protect Journalists for consideration, the spokesman added.

Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, the issues of press freedom and women's rights have been the main stumbling blocks toward recognition of the movement's rule in Afghanistan by the international community. The Taliban pledged to ensure that relevant freedoms and rights are respected under their regime.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations May August Women Media Government

Recent Stories

UK Raised Fighter Jets Due to Approach of Unidenti ..

UK Raised Fighter Jets Due to Approach of Unidentified Aircraft - Royal Air Forc ..

47 seconds ago
 OPEC+ to Increase Production by 400,000 Bpd in Mar ..

OPEC+ to Increase Production by 400,000 Bpd in March, Meet on March 2 - Sources

48 seconds ago
 EU Encourages Private Investment in Green Transiti ..

EU Encourages Private Investment in Green Transition Projects - Commission

49 seconds ago
 Johnson's Press Office Confirms Prime Minister Wil ..

Johnson's Press Office Confirms Prime Minister Will Speak to Putin on Wednesday

51 seconds ago
 ISS Orbit Altitude Due for Routine Adjustment on S ..

ISS Orbit Altitude Due for Routine Adjustment on Sunday - Roscosmos

4 minutes ago
 OPEC+ to Increase Oil Production in March by 400,0 ..

OPEC+ to Increase Oil Production in March by 400,000 Bpd as Planned

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>