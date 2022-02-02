Taliban Say Women Able to Work in Media in Line With Islamic Values

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Women in Afghanistan may be professionally engaged in media provided their activities are in line with Islamic and national values, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), said on Wednesday.

"Women can work in the media in accordance with national and Islamic values and principles, and there are no restrictions in this regard," Mujahid told a press conference.

The Taliban-led authorities will set up joint media and government commissions to solve existing issues, and ministries will not interfere in the work of the media, he explained.

Cases of violence against media workers will be brought before the Committee to Protect Journalists for consideration, the spokesman added.

Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, the issues of press freedom and women's rights have been the main stumbling blocks toward recognition of the movement's rule in Afghanistan by the international community. The Taliban pledged to ensure that relevant freedoms and rights are respected under their regime.