Taliban Says 20 Afghan Prisoners Fried In Line With Recent Deal With US

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Taliban on Thursday released 20 Afghan policemen and members of the armed forces to the central government in the eastern Laghman province, Zabihullah Mujahid, the group's spokesman, said on Friday.

The policemen and national army soldiers of the Kabul administration were freed near to the gate of Sultan Ghazi Baba in Mitarlam, the capital of Laghman, Mujahid said, adding that the movement provided clothes and 5000 afghanis (nearly)$65 to each person,

On April 12, the Taliban also freed 20 prisoners. The Afghan government has so far freed 661 militants.

In line with the US-Taliban peace deal, 5,000 prisoners of the movement should be released by the Afghan government, while 1,000 prisoners should be released by the militant group for the intra-Afghan negotiations to start.