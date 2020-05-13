UrduPoint.com
Taliban Says Afghan Leader's Order To Resume Offensive Creates Hurdles For Peace Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:03 PM

Taliban Says Afghan Leader's Order to Resume Offensive Creates Hurdles for Peace Process

The Taliban condemns Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's order to resume an offensive against the movement following a series of terror attacks and believes that the move will hinder the peace process, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Taliban condemns Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's order to resume an offensive against the movement following a series of terror attacks and believes that the move will hinder the peace process, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an attack on a maternity hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi district in Kabul claimed the lives of 24 people and injured 16 others. Shortly after, another attack was conducted at a police chief's funeral in the eastern Nangarhar province, killing 24 people and injuring 68 others. Ghani blamed the Taliban for the incidents and issued an order to resume the government's offensive against the movement.

"From the day the agreement was signed between the Islamic Emirate and the United States and endorsed by national and international parties, the Ashraf Ghani administration has been trying to create hurdles for the peace process," Mujahid said in a statement, adding that the current declaration of offensive operations against the group is another obstacle showing that Ghani seeks "to extend his rule in the shadow of war.

"

The movement also condemned the recent attacks, saying they were committed by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). Within this context, the group added that due to the Taliban's activity, there were no known IS strongholds in any part of Afghanistan.

Following the signature of a peace deal between the Taliban and Washington earlier this year, the group and the Afghan government were set to launch intra-Afghan peace talks on March 10. However, the negotiations were delayed due to disputes between Kabul and the Taliban over the prisoner swap.

