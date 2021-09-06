Taliban Says Afghan Province of Panjshir Now Under Full Control

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Afghan province of Panjshir, a resistance stronghold, is now under full control of the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid announced on Monday.

"Recent efforts to ensure complete security in the country have also brought results, and the Panjshir province has come under the full control of the Islamic Emirate [the self-reference name used by the Taliban]," Mujahid said.

Panjshir resistance spokesman Fahim Dashti died in a clash with the Taliban on Sunday, a source from the resistance forces told Sputnik.

Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president. On Sunday, Massoud said that he was ready to cease fighting and start negotiations if the Taliban abandoned the province.