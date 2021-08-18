UrduPoint.com

Taliban Says Afghanistan Could Be Governed By Movement's Council - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:32 PM

Taliban Says Afghanistan Could Be Governed by Movement's Council - Reports

Waheedullah Hashimi, a high-ranking representative of the radical Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia), told Reuters that Afghanistan would be most likely governed by the movement's council with its leader Haibatullah Akhundzada as key figure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Waheedullah Hashimi, a high-ranking representative of the radical Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia), told Reuters that Afghanistan would be most likely governed by the movement's council with its leader Haibatullah Akhundzada as key figure.

"Maybe his [Akhundzada's] deputy will play the role of 'president'," Hashimi noted.

Afghanistan will not be a democracy and would be be governed in accordance with sharia law, he said.

"There will be no democratic system at all because it does not have any base in our country. We will not discuss what type of political system should we apply in Afghanistan because it is clear. It is sharia law and that is it," he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Democracy All

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Philippines calls on Interior Minist ..

Ambassador of Philippines calls on Interior Minister

4 minutes ago
 18 more die of Corona as 770 more cases reported i ..

18 more die of Corona as 770 more cases reported in KP

4 minutes ago
 Security arrangements require Ulema cooperation : ..

Security arrangements require Ulema cooperation : City Police Officer

5 minutes ago
 PTI govt's three years performance to be shared ne ..

PTI govt's three years performance to be shared next week: Fawad

6 minutes ago
 US Adults to Be Eligible for Booster Shot 8 Months ..

US Adults to Be Eligible for Booster Shot 8 Months After Second Dose - Surgeon G ..

6 minutes ago
 Police chalk out foolproof security plan for Youm- ..

Police chalk out foolproof security plan for Youm-e-Ashur

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.