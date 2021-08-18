Waheedullah Hashimi, a high-ranking representative of the radical Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia), told Reuters that Afghanistan would be most likely governed by the movement's council with its leader Haibatullah Akhundzada as key figure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Waheedullah Hashimi, a high-ranking representative of the radical Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia), told Reuters that Afghanistan would be most likely governed by the movement's council with its leader Haibatullah Akhundzada as key figure.

"Maybe his [Akhundzada's] deputy will play the role of 'president'," Hashimi noted.

Afghanistan will not be a democracy and would be be governed in accordance with sharia law, he said.

"There will be no democratic system at all because it does not have any base in our country. We will not discuss what type of political system should we apply in Afghanistan because it is clear. It is sharia law and that is it," he said.