Taliban Says Discussed Issues Related to Afghan-Tajik Border With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is discussing issues related to the Afghan-Tajik border area with Moscow, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of the political office of the movement, said on Friday.

"We are in constant contact with them [with the Russian side]," Shaheen said during a press conference in Moscow, adding that the movement assures that there is no need to worry about the border issue.