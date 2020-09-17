UrduPoint.com
Taliban Says Ending Decades-Long Afghan War In 1 Hour 'Makes No Sense'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Ending the war in Afghanistan which has been ongoing for the last 20 years in just one hour makes no sense, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Wednesday, adding that the movement will not agree to a ceasefire with the Kabul administration until sides will discuss the main causes of the conflict.

"It does not make sense to end 20 years of war in one hour. In our perspective, it will be logical to discuss the main aspects of the problems and the war and then finalize a ceasefire so that the problem is resolved permanently," Mohammad Naeem told the TOLOnews broadcaster.

Naeem said that the Taliban has reduced the level of violence since the start of the peace process, but the Afghan government has yet to halt its attacks. The spokesman added that he has high hopes for intra-Afghan negotiations.

The talks, which began on Saturday in Qatar, are now expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan after almost two decades of war and insurgency.

