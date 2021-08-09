Taliban Says Entered Capital of Northern Afghan Province of Balkh

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) have announced launching an offensive on Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan, claiming to have entered parts of the city.

In the statement, obtained by Sputnik, the Taliban said that it attacked Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, from the four sides, and militants had entered the city in one sector.

The Balkh province borders Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan in the north.

On Friday, the Taliban said they seized Zaranj, the center of Nimruz, which became the first provincial capital the group managed to capture since 2016. After that, the Taliban claimed to have seized a number of other provincial capitals, which was denied by the Afghan government.