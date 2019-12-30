UrduPoint.com
Taliban Says No Ceasefire Agreed In Afghanistan Amid Rumors - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:38 PM

The Taliban radical movement denied on Monday agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan and refuted media reports that the deal had been reached, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Taliban radical movement denied on Monday agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan and refuted media reports that the deal had been reached, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

It was reported on Sunday that the Taliban's ruling council has agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Afghanistan.

"The fact is that the Islamic Emirate [the Taliban] has not made any decision regarding the ceasefire agreement," Mujahid said in a statement.

The spokesman confirmed that no final decision has been made yet by the Taliban authorities, adding that some foreign intelligence agencies were trying to sabotage the peace talks by spreading false information.

The United States and the Taliban had for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, excluded the Afghan government over the Taliban's unwillingness to talk to Kabul. The negotiations ended with no results as US President Donald Trump announced in September that the talks were "dead" after the Taliban had claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack in Kabul that killed a US serviceman.

