Taliban Says No To Afghan Negotiators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 09:57 PM

Taliban says no to Afghan negotiators

The Taliban on Saturday rejected an Afghan government negotiation team set up to hold talks with the insurgent group in a bid to end the country's 18-year-old conflict

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The Taliban on Saturday rejected an Afghan government negotiation team set up to hold talks with the insurgent group in a bid to end the country's 18-year-old conflict.

After months of delays, the government on Friday announced a 21-member team -- including five women -- to take part in the upcoming talks, a crucial step in bringing the warring parties to the table and getting a floundering, US-led peace process back on track.

But the Taliban in a statement said the government had failed to put forward an "inclusive" team.

"We shall only sit for talks with a negotiation team that conforms with our agreements and is constituted in accordance with the laid out principles," the statement said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

