Taliban Says Not All Clashes Covered by Afghan Violence Reduction Deal

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The Afghan Taliban movement said on Saturday that not every attack and shooting carried out during the week-long reduction of violence deal with the United States should be considered as an offensive as the agreement was limited to only major cities and centers.

The United States said Friday it had reached an understanding with the militant group that the long-awaited peace deal would be signed on February 29 if a week went by without significant fighting.

"Not every firing and demolition by the mujaheddin should be considered subversive because it is not a common ceasefire," the Taliban said in a statement, adding that the deal covered provincial centers and areas where foreign forces were heavily present.

Meanwhile, a Qatar source confirmed to Sputnik that "Taliban attacks will be reduced by 80 percent during the period of violence.

The Taliban will not attack on any city or will not fire on foreign forces' military centers."

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) political office in Afghanistan has welcomed the establishment of a peaceful atmosphere, calling it a great opportunity for lasting peace.

Some analysts in Afghanistan say there should be guarantees of a reduction in violence.

"Guarantees are important in reducing violence, it is important to monitor and evaluate, it is not known, international and regional players are sides of the war and there are concerns about their interference," political expert Yousuf Zazai said Sputnik.

The peace agreement between the US and the Taliban is scheduled to be signed after seven days and intra-Afghan talks will begin after that.