Taliban Says Prepared Ground for Launching Project at Aynak Copper Deposit

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Afghanistan's authorities have prepared the ground for launching of a joint Afghan-Chinese project at the Aynak mine, a copper deposit located nearly 25 miles southeast of Kabul, Shahabuddin Delawar, the acting Afghan minerals and petroleum minister, said on Friday.

Delawar and a representative of Chinese government contractor Aynak Copper Company held a meeting in China discussing the project's launch. Delawar emphasized that works on the project should begin immediately, and the company, in turn, said that a team of specialists would visit Kabul to study technical and economic issues before the project would start operation.

Earlier in March, China Metallurgical Group Corporation signed a contract with the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum for copper mining at the Aynak deposit.

The swift ascension of Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August of 2021. The present Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is currently internationally unrecognized.