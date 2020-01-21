UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Says Senior Members Met With US' Khalilzad, Next Meeting To Be Held Later Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:36 PM

Taliban Says Senior Members Met With US' Khalilzad, Next Meeting to Be Held Later Tuesday

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the commander of the NATO-led mission in the country, met with senior Taliban members and negotiators, including the movement's co-founder, in Qatar's Doha on Monday, Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, adding that another meeting was planned to be held later on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the commander of the NATO-led mission in the country, met with senior Taliban members and negotiators, including the movement's co-founder, in Qatar's Doha on Monday, Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, adding that another meeting was planned to be held later on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the two US officials held talks with Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar, the co-founder of the Afghan movement, who is also known as Mullah Brother Akhund; Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban's chief negotiator; and another senior negotiator Amir Khan Muttaqi.

"Yesterday, Mr. Mullah Brother Akhund, Mr. Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai and Mr. Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Dr. Zalmay Khalilzad and General Scott Miller in Doha and discussed further steps.

Both teams are expected to have a joint meeting today," Shaheen tweeted on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Shaheen told Pakistani newspaper Dawn that the US was set to sign a peace deal with the Taliban in January. He also said that the sides had already agreed to reduce "military operations."

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

Last September, US President Donald Trump called off the talks with the group after a US service member was killed in an attack in Afghanistan. However, the president announced the resumption of the negotiations in late November during his visit to the Asian country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Attack Afghanistan Exchange Washington Visit Trump Qatar Doha Austin Mohammad Abbas January September November 2018 Asia

Recent Stories

US, UK ratify treaty to protect Titanic wreck

12 minutes ago

Balochistan govt enhances allocations for dams' c ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin insists Putin-Johnson meeting was 'constru ..

12 minutes ago

Samsung, LG to introduce new kitchen appliances at ..

13 minutes ago

US, South Korea to Modify Springtime's Joint Milit ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi pr ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.