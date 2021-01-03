UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Says To Uphold Potential Non-Aggression Pact With Kabul As It Does With US Forces

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:00 PM

Taliban Says to Uphold Potential Non-Aggression Pact With Kabul as It Does With US Forces

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The Taliban is ready to uphold a non-aggression pact with the Afghani government as it has refrained from attacking US forces in the country in line with the peace agreement, a spokesman for the group, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Sunday.

"Cessation of attacks against US forces after #Doha agreement shows IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan/Taliban] adherence to commitments as responsible party. IEA expects other side to deliver on obligations in similar fashion. If an agreement is reached with internal parties, we shall likewise implement commitments," Mujahid said in a tweet.

The news comes as Sputnik learned from sources that the Afghan government's negotiating team has traveled to Qatar's capital Doha where a new round of talks with the Taliban is set to kick off Monday.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The talks were overshadowed by a series of disagreements and a surge in violence, including armed clashes and bomb blasts across the country.

On December 2, both sides announced that they had agreed on the rules and procedures governing the ongoing peace talks and that the substantive items on the agenda could now be discussed.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Qatar Doha September December Sunday From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

2 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

3 hours ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches world’s first bl ..

3 hours ago

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides ..

3 hours ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Culture concludes e-learning initiative with ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.