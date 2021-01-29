UrduPoint.com
Taliban Says US 'bombarding Civilians, Houses' In Violation Of Afghan Deal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:24 PM

Taliban says US 'bombarding civilians, houses' in violation of Afghan deal

The Taliban on Friday accused Washington of violating a landmark deal signed between the two sides, after the Pentagon said the hardline group had failed to meet its side of the agreement

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Taliban on Friday accused Washington of violating a landmark deal signed between the two sides, after the Pentagon said the hardline group had failed to meet its side of the agreement.

"The other side have violated the agreement, almost every day they are violating it," Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman in Qatar, told AFP.

"They are bombarding civilians, houses and villages, and we have informed them from time to time, these are not just violations of the agreement but violations of human rights."

