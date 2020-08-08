Taliban Says Washington Not Requesting Information on Alleged Collusion With Russia

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Washington has not requested that the Taliban militant movement provide any information about its alleged collusion with Russia, as the US knows that these are just allegations, Taliban Political Office spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik in a phone interview.

Shaheen has refuted as groundless the claims about Russia's bounties allegedly paid to the Taliban for murdering US servicemen in Afghanistan.

"The American side has not asked about this because they also know this is not a reality, it is not true, it is fake, so they have not asked about that. Right now we have a military communication channel, if there is any kind of violation, we send them our statements and memos ... and they also send us. But about this particular topic, they have not asked us," Shaheen said when asked whether US special services had requested any information and whether the Taliban had agreed to cooperate on the matter.