Taliban Scale Back Attacks As Reduction Of Violence Deal Takes Effect In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:10 PM

Taliban Scale Back Attacks as Reduction of Violence Deal Takes Effect in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Afghan government can confirm a marked decrease in the number of Taliban attacks since the week-long reduction of violence deal came into force at midnight, the defense chief said Saturday.

Asadullah Khalid, the acting minister of national defense, attributed several skirmishes in the northern Balkh province to delays in how orders were relayed to fighters on the ground, according to 1TV news.

The United States said Friday it had reached an understanding with the militant group that the long-awaited peace deal would be signed on February 29 if a week went by without significant fighting.

Scott Miller, the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, said during a meeting with Afghan security officials that the reduction in violence pact was a great opportunity for peace and that it was up to the Taliban to "move the ball" toward that ultimate goal.

