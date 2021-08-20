NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) conducted a search of closed Indian consulates in the Afghan provinces of Kandahar and Herat, in a bid to hunt down Afghans who collaborated with foreign diplomatic missions, the Indian NDTV reported on Friday, citing government sources.

On Wednesday, the Taliban militants "searched closets" of the Indian diplomatic mission in Kandahar for documents. They also seized parked cars.

India has another consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif and an embassy in Kabul.

Since their takeover of the Afghan capital, members of the radical movement have been conducting manhunts for Afghans who worked with the government agencies.