Taliban Seek Friendly Relations With All Countries, Including US - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) expects international recognition and seeks to develop friendly relations with all countries, including the United States, spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Thursday.

"The world should not be afraid of us. We must be recognized. We want friendly relations with all countries of the world, including the United States," Mujahid said in his speech dedicated to Afghanistan's independence day, as quoted by the Ariana news broadcaster.