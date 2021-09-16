UrduPoint.com

Taliban Seek To Build Good Relations With World Through Diplomacy - Spokesman

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) interim government intends to build good relations with the international community through diplomacy, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Japanese NHK tv channel.

"We want to build good relations with the international community through diplomacy. The interests of Afghanistan are also the interests of the international community. The stability of Afghanistan is important for the world," the representative said.

Mujahid called upon the world community to unfreeze financial assets of Afghanistan, adding that the current government was "just interim."

"We have been negotiating with a view to involve more people in forming a comprehensive government," the Taliban spokesman stated.

In addition, Mujahid recalled "historically good relations" between Afghanistan and Japan and called on Tokyo to support the country.

The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on August 15. On August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. On September 6, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their yoke. The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

