Taliban Seek to Have Good Relations With All Countries Across World - Leader

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) strives to establish good relations with all countries around the world, the group's leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, said on Sunday.

The remark comes as delegations from the Afghan government and Taliban sat down for a new round of talks in Qatar's Doha on Saturday in a bid to revive the long-stalled peace process.

"We strive to establish good and strong diplomatic, economic, and political relations within the framework of cooperation and mutual agreements with all countries of the world, including the United States, after the withdrawal of all foreign troops," Akhundzada said in a message issued ahead of next week's Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The Taliban leader also noted that the movement favored a political settlement of the longstanding conflict in Afghanistan.

The Afghan peace process was launched in the Qatari capital in September and has carried on until now. In recent months it has been marred by the aggravated armed conflict between the Taliban and the government forces across Afghanistan. The violence has been on the rise since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country in May.