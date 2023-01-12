Taliban Seeking to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Moscow - Foreign Ministry

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) plan to expand their diplomatic presence in Russia, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) plan to expand their diplomatic presence in Russia, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov in Kabul to discuss economic cooperation.

"Muttaqi said at the meeting with Kabulov that (the Taliban) want to increase diplomatic presence in Moscow and raise its level. Muttaqi has thanked Russia for providing all the facilities for the Afghan embassy in Moscow," the spokesman said.

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power in fall 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government.

The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

The Taliban government has not been recognized by the international community, although some countries, including Russia and China, are holding diplomatic meetings with representatives of the movement to rectify the humanitarian situation in the country. Many countries have called on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.