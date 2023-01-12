UrduPoint.com

Taliban Seeking To Expand Diplomatic Presence In Moscow - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Taliban Seeking to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Moscow - Foreign Ministry

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) plan to expand their diplomatic presence in Russia, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) plan to expand their diplomatic presence in Russia, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov in Kabul to discuss economic cooperation.

"Muttaqi said at the meeting with Kabulov that (the Taliban) want to increase diplomatic presence in Moscow and raise its level. Muttaqi has thanked Russia for providing all the facilities for the Afghan embassy in Moscow," the spokesman said.

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power in fall 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government.

The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

The Taliban government has not been recognized by the international community, although some countries, including Russia and China, are holding diplomatic meetings with representatives of the movement to rectify the humanitarian situation in the country. Many countries have called on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Moscow Russia China Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Waives Right to Spe ..

Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Waives Right to Speedy Hearing, Again Denied Bail ..

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Troops in Artyomovsk Will ..

Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Troops in Artyomovsk Will Receive Constant Supply of Am ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI failed to address governance issues: Federal M ..

PTI failed to address governance issues: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

3 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Punjab govt's appeal against issuanc ..

LHC dismisses Punjab govt's appeal against issuance of NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills ..

15 minutes ago
 Tennis: Adelaide International results

Tennis: Adelaide International results

15 minutes ago
 Bilawal speaks with Muttaqi; condemns attack on Af ..

Bilawal speaks with Muttaqi; condemns attack on Afghan foreign ministry

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.